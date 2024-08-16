Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, endurance?

Heading into tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, we knew that there was going to be an endurance competition. So, who was the winner?

Of course, this article will be a source of continuous updates throughout the night, and we know that there is going to be a lot of great stuff to get into here. Take, for starters, that this is one that Tucker was desperate to win in advance. He spent much of the past few days stretching and preparing for a possible wall competition, knowing how much he needed to win to try and reset the paradigm of the house and get some of his biggest targets out of the game. A lot of the competitions this season have been wonderfully equitable, but it was hard to imagine in advance how the producers would be able to do that here.

So, what happened here? Well, this is the iconic wall competition! After the Cedric blindside it was abundantly clear that everyone had more incentive than ever to fight hard, especially those on the outs in Cam, Chelsie, and Brooklyn.

Given that a lot of Head of Household Competitions have been on Sunday nights this season, there’s not going to be any change to the format because of tonight. Let’s just hope for great entertainment.

