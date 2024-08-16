Big Brother 26: Was Cedric Hodges, Makensy Manbeck evicted?

Heading into tonight’s Big Brother 26 eviction episode, we had a pretty specific expectation that either Cedric or Makensy would be evicted from the game. After all, consider the evidence from the past few days of feeds! It has been a really eventful stretch strategically, as we saw T’kor and Kimo drift from the Collective alliance, feeling on the outside and as though they should make some sort of enormous move.

So, were they able to actually pull it off? A lot of that depended on what happened with the AI Arena! Based on the evidence from the feeds the past few days, it felt like if Makensy lost, she would be evicted regardless of anything else. She was an easy person to take out, after all, who had no close allegiances in the game.

Honestly, we wondered entering tonight if T’kor and Kimo had to evict Cedric if he was vulnerable no matter what, as they’d already potentially burned some bridges over the past 24 hours. Of course, would he even be vulnerable after the aforementioned AI Arena?

