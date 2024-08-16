Slow Horses season 4: Has River Cartwright changed?

With the fourth season of Slow Horses coming to Apple TV+ next month, there are so many reasons to be excited. Take the slow build. It took a little while for the spy series to find itself an audience and now, it is legitimately one of the most popular shows in the whole genre. It’s funny, action-packed, dark at times, and always intriguing. Each season is very much its own beast.

While Gary Oldman is of course the star of the show as Jackson Lamb, we can’t forget about the other stars, as well — and that includes Jack Lowden as River Cartwright.

Through most of this season, we’ve seen the disgraced spy try to navigate his time in Slough House, which includes him miraculously surviving when he shouldn’t have on multiple occasions.

So has the character changed at all in his time there? Not necessarily. Speaking to IndieWire, here is at least some of what Lowden had to say:

I don’t think he’s changed that much. I know that’s probably the wrong answer, but I don’t really think he’s changed. I think he’s giving in more to the fact that he’s going to be where he is, but he has probably begun to begrudgingly like the place that he works because at the end of the day they are on the side of the angels and I think that’s important to him. A sense of right and wrong is very important to River, even through his sort of heavy sarcasm and cynicism. So I think he’s just started to wear it like a comfy sweater, like, “OK, this is fine.” But he will still bite your hand off if he gets allowed to go and play with the big boys.

We do think that moving forward into season 4, we could try to see River do the right thing. However, at the same exact time, there is no guarantee he even makes it out alive. Based on the trailers, it does seem as though someone major could be dying!

