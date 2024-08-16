Big Brother 26: Where are Cedric Hodges’ goodbye message?

Tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode delivered easily one of the biggest blindsides in recent memory with Cedric Hodges being evicted. So, where are the goodbye messages?

Well, what is happening here is honestly the same as what we have seen the entirety of the season. Basically, we are looking at a situation where they will be made available on the show’s official Instagram page tomorrow. We’re sure that these are going to be fun but also, for the most part, rather sweet and classy. Cedric is a good guy who was fun to watch on the live feeds; he just made a bad decision to volunteer as a pawn and could not win the competitions when he needed to. While Tucker outlasted him, this is really more about T’kor and Kimo making the choice that they did over any of his actions in the game. Also, Quinn is somewhat at fault for exposing the Pentagon, which allowed them to realize even further that they were at the bottom of the Collective.

We’re actually not 100% that this is going to be the final time that we see Cedric on reality TV, as it does feel like he’d be a great fit for The Challenge if that situation ever comes up for him at some point later on down the road.

This entire eviction was a great reminder that Big Brother is at its best when it is unpredictable. Under most circumstances, we tend to think it would be easy to root for Cedric to go far. However, with this series in particular fans often tend to be on the side of chaos. We got that this time around, and we are very-much eager to see how things are going to play out with the iconic HoH wall comp moving forward.

