The Boys season 5 set up with show’s best ratings yet

Just in case you needed even more evidence of why Prime Video wants The Boys to be a larger universe, we have it within!

For the week of July 15, the hit superhero satire managed to post its strongest week of viewing ever on Nielsen’s streaming charts, clocking a total of 1.33 billion minutes viewed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That was, rather fittingly, also the week of its season 4 finale. This suggests easily that the interest in the show is at an all-time high, which makes it more of a bummer that there are two years to go until the final season launches.

With that being said, the numbers show further why there is an intention here to continue Gen V even after the flagship show wraps up, and also why there is a new prequel in the works here, as well, in the form of Vought Rising. That show is slated to star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, which means that it is all but assured a chance to be a huge hit in its own right. We know that there are often fears for diminishing returns for any franchise that goes on a long time, but we do think that The Boys is aided slightly by only having one in-universe show on a year. It makes all of them feel a little more special and it is easier to stay up-to-date.

Now, provided that Eric Kripke and the writing staff can land the plane on season 5, we do think it has the potential set even more ratings records. We also tend to think that by the time the series ends, we will also have a chance to see if there are any other spin-offs or prequels on the way, as well.

