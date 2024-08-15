That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 trailer: See Betsy Kelso!

As many of you may have heard already, That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 is actually premiering earlier than first expected. You are now going to have a chance to see it moving into Thursday, August 22 — it is just one week away!

So what stands out about the latest batch of episodes? Well, let’s just start by sharing the official synopsis from Netflix:

Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight.

Meanwhile, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead over here, and perhaps the biggest surprise of all here is the surprise appearance of none other than Betsy Kelso. This is a character who had yet to be mentioned in the revival, and there were questions as to whether or not we’d see her at all. This is Kelso’s daughter with Brooke, who he hooked up with on the original show. He actually eventually left Point Place to be closer to his daughter, which set up Ashton Kutcher’s departure from the series. How Betsy plays into the upcoming story remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the trailer confirms that you are also going to be seeing a lot of Donna in the next part of the season, as well as the return of Seth Green as Mitch. She reminds him that she is still very-much married to Eric and happy … but is that really going to stop him?

