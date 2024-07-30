That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 return date moved up

If you are excited to see That 90’s Show season 2 episode 9 return to Netflix sooner rather than later, great news!

Today, the folks at Netflix confirmed that on August 22 (just over three weeks away), the remainder of season 2 (or part 3, as they are calling it) will premiere in its entirety. This is around two months earlier than the original plan, so of course it makes sense to speculate a little bit about what in the world is going on here. Is there a reason for this pretty darn significant shift in things?

Well, in the end we honestly just think that in the end, what we are seeing here is a prime example of Netflix doing whatever they can to try and get viewers on board over the summer, and we do think that it is relatively smart to air it at a time in which there is not a lot of other stuff out there. This could enable it to have a little more of a platform and in the end, there is reason for a certain amount of praise when it comes to that … at least, if that is really what is going on.

As for what is happening story-wise in part 3, we do at least know that Laura Prepon is going to have a big role as Donna, and that’s in addition to a lot of the established faces from part 2 and also, of course, the young series regulars. There always remains a good chance that we do end up seeing some familiar faces from the original That 70’s Show back, but a lot of it is going to depend heavily on their schedules and the story. They aren’t really the focus of this part of the universe anymore, so that also has to be considered here.

If you want to see a new video with the cast having a little bit of fun over the announcement, we suggest that you visit the link here.

