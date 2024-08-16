The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Are you ready to see The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 on Starz in just one week’s time? Well, this one is more important than most! We are gearing up for the end of the season and with there only being two installments left, you better believe that each one of them is going to bring the fire … or at least the drama.

Is everything about to fall apart for Catherine? Well, through what we know from both history and even our time watching this show, power really exists at a knife’s edge. One wrong move and you fall over the side, and there is no guarantee that you ever get it back. Catherine does not have the annals of history at her side; she cannot see what the future holds. All she can really hope to do at this point is trust her instincts and make the decisions that feel right — and also have to navigate some other major power players at the same time. There is, after all, a good reason why Elizabeth is such a big factor both in this story right now and in history — she is about as powerful as they come.

Below, you can see the full The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Tensions escalate as Edith and her followers wield newfound power, while Catherine grapples with political manipulations and betrayals. As Queen Elizabeth’s schemes unravel, Catherine must strategize to secure power and navigate a web of deceit.

Of course, we fully expect that this episode is going to connect to the finale on a pretty profound level, and we tend to believe there is going to be either a cliffhanger at the end or some sort of major tease. A threat of potential war could loom and as you would want with just about any finale, there is a good chance that anything could happen.

