Claim to Fame season 3: Danny is Marc Anthony’s nephew!

Even though he played a pretty fantastic game through most of Claim to Fame season 3, tonight the truth was revealed: Danny is related to Marc Anthony.

Before we go further, let’s back up here for a moment — Danny was named as the Guesser and with that, he tried to do what he thought was best for his game: Pinpoint who Mackenzie really was. After all, everyone was struggling with Adam’s celebrity relative, and it did feel fairly clear to some thanks to the challenge this week that Mackenzie was actually related to none other than Blake Shelton.

Unfortunately this is where the bad news comes in for Danny: Mackenzie is not related to Blake. (Technically, she’s related to another country singer in Trace Adkins.) This meant that the truth about him had to be revealed, and that’s where the news all about Marc Anthony came out. We didn’t get some sort of message from Marc during the episode, but Danny was sure that he’d be proud of him.

We have to get some credit to Mackenzie for the way in which she handled throwing Danny and Shane off the scent. She made Shane believe that she was related to Blake and because of that, the lie spread around like a game of telephone — something that everyone on this show is more than familiar with at this point.

The bad news for Mackenzie? Before Danny left, he chose to share the majority of his clue with everyone. By virtue of that, it seems like Adam may have been able to figure a few different things out about her. We’ll have to wait and see, though, if that actually materializes into something or not. After all, there have been a TON of wrong guesses this season.

