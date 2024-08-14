Emily in Paris season 4 premiere: Watch the opening minutes!

The Emily in Paris season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Netflix in less than 24 hours — what more do you want to know about it?

Well, we could try to speculate about a lot of what’s ahead, but the series itself has done a rather good job already of setting the table in the upcoming first episode back. As a matter of fact, there is a new sneak peek out there that proves that and then some!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see via Tudum the opening minutes of the upcoming premiere, one where Emily feels the wrath of Camille’s family — or, to be specific, her brother! Lily Collins’ character is getting thrown under the bus in a particularly public way following Camille’s nixed wedding to Gabriel, and we certainly think that this entire situation will be a focal point early on this season.

So why start the season off in such a way? Creator Darren star explains it to Tudum in a manner that makes a great deal of sense:

“The show’s been away for a while, so we wanted a fun way to do a little bit of a recap … I love the character of Camille’s brother. I just love the way he framed the whole situation in his mind and comically interpreted it.”

Of course, we imagine that season 4 will find a way to move on from some of this chaos, but we also hope that there is a way to settle at least a few things at the same time. While Emily in Paris is one of those shows that loves to play around in the romantic-comedy sandbox, we also do not want to see the show end without us getting to see the title character with someone in a more permanent capacity.

