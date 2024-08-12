Emily in Paris season 4 premiere: Catch up with new video

With the premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 coming in a matter of days on Netflix, why not hear more from the cast! After all, there is so much to be excited about entering the next chapter.

Given that the third season was a long time ago, we wouldn’t blame you if you’ve forgotten a few things and don’t have time for a re-watch. This is why we are precisely here to offer up a helping hand!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new video via Netflix where the cast and crew do a great job of setting the table for the next chapter of the story — it gives you a lot of key info in a short amount of time! If this is still not enough for whatever reason, we suggest that you look at the synopsis below:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Remember that this season is coming your way in two parts, so the producers are clearly not looking to give you all the answers right away. Let’s just hope that you’re okay being patient, but also that the show is as escapist as we’ve known it to be.

