Emily in Paris season 4 trailer: Will Emily choose Gabriel, Alfie?

With the premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 coming on August 15, there is one thing you should know for sure — this is not a show out to avoid the mess. Instead, it will be running straight at it!

What in the world is Emily to do? She has two men with romantic interest in her and yet, she likes each for different reasons. This is going to be a season in part about a love triangle, but also a number of other silly and/or surprising things. We certainly are well-aware of the fact that this show is often ridiculous, but aren’t many rom-coms? Isn’t that exactly the point?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer that offers up highlights and chaos aplenty for a lot of the main characters. If that is not enough for you, take a look at the official Emily in Paris season 4 synopsis:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Why break the story up into parts?

Well, the simplest reason (beyond just getting a part to you slightly faster) is money. With how much shows cost these days, it benefits Netflix to get two months’ worth of subscriber revenue as opposed to one. This is going to most likely be a common practice moving forward.

Are you more excited to see Emily in Paris season 4 based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







