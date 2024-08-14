Evil season 4 episode 14 spoilers: The latest on series finale

For those who are not presently aware, Evil season 4 episode 14 next week is going to be the series finale — and yes, we are not ready for it. While we are grateful that there were these four extra episodes added to wrap up the series, it also feels like certain stories are being rushed. They have to be in a way! We’d love for there to be a season 5, but there is no guarantee that it will ever happen. Also, the writers probably don’t want to leave you with a million different questions.

For now, one subject matter that we can guarantee you will learn more about here is rather simple: Those sixty demonic houses that we’ve heard about over time.

Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Robert King had to say on this particular subject:

“It’s about the meeting of these 60 families, and [Kristen & Co.] disrupting it and seeing if there’s any way for the Entity to stop as many of those families as they can all at once. So, it’s culminating in this meeting of the 60 in New York.”

With this in mind, it feels like there are going to be more demons than ever in the finale! We hope that you are ready for it, just like we hope that you are ready for at least a few twists along the way as well. We imagine that the final episode could also address further the relationship between Kristen and David. It feels obvious that the two do love each other, but there are clearly some other forces at work here, as well. David still feels a great responsibility to what he does as a priest, and that is understandably a hard thing to walk away from.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

