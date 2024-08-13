Evil season 4 episode 13 promo: Leland vs. David

In just two days you are going to have a chance to see Evil season 4 episode 13 arrive — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, it looks like David, Ben, and Kristen are about to be entering their last case … so are they really prepared for it? On paper you’d think that it is going to be incredibly emotional and yet, Kristen has a specific word to describe it: “Anticlimactic.”

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended look at this episode, which includes a case involving a Stephen Hawking-like figure who definitely veers on the inappropriate side. This is it? this is how the show is going to wrap up the cases?

Well, the more interesting stuff to us in this trailer revolves around the ever-mysterious Entity, given that there is a chance that we’re going to learn a little bit more about them through David and Leland, who could be having some sort of face-off. Is it going to be intense? Maybe, and we sure hope we get answers on David’s endgame.

As excited as we are about the next two episodes…

Doesn’t it feel clear to everyone else that we’re going to need WAY more time in order to get answers to a lot of the loose ends? It certainly feels like the show is going to be forced to rush through a lot of the final threads, and we’d rather just have a season 5. After all, this is a series that is still enormously successful. However, we have yet to hear anything at all that suggests that the show is being shopped … even if in a way, hope does spring eternal.

