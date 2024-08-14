Sunny season 1 episode 7: Who is behind the trackers?

We knew entering Sunny season 1 episode 7 that there was a chance that there would be some sort of important reveal. How can we not? Just consider where we are in the story at this point, as a significant amount of the story has played out and we need to be building towards some sort of conclusion.

Well, here’s just some of what we’ve learned after this particular installment. For starters, the Councilor did not die because of a Homebot earlier this season. Instead, this was just an instance of Hime staging a cover-up using one of them. It is suddenly clear that these robots are not going around and killing people … at least just yet. This may ultimately be the endgame here.

Where things stand now is that you’ve got Suzie out there, looking to find her husband, while at the same time Hime is clearly trying to access the Dark Manual to understand how to turn these robots into real weapons. This may be what she needs in order to ascend up the yakuza ladder at this particular point. Who actually has answers on the Dark Manual? It could be Masa, depending on if he is still out there.

What we can clearly say at this point is that someone is tracking most of the main characters’ whereabouts, despite the fact that Noriko is currently in a prison. They also had a read on Yuki’s whereabouts, as well. Remember that he is the person who brought Sunny to Suzie in the first place and at the end of episode 7, he was discovered once more. If there is anyone out there who has direct access to Masa, isn’t it him? That’s at least how we view things at the moment…

What did you think about the events of Sunny season 1 episode 7?

