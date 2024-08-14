The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins jokes about hotel stay

Filming for The White Lotus season 3 is already done, and of course, we are looking forward to seeing the series back before too long.

Along the way, we will take whatever tease we possibly can get … though of course, nobody involved can say all that much about it.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, new cast member Walton Goggins made it clear that he could say almost nothing about the part he is playing:

“I can’t tell you about the story of the character that I’m playing because I think [writer / director] Mike White would literally take one of us out.”

What Goggins was able to be a bit more upfront about here was how staying at the local resort while filming the show in Thailand was not quite what you would think:

“You get to stay at a five-star [resort], but what they don’t tell you when you when you check in to the White Lotus is how expensive it is to check out of the White Lotus … I swear this is a true story — not just for me but for everybody — six weeks into it, I go to pay my bill. I looked at my bill and I started laughing. Literally, [a hotel employee] handed me the bill and I started laughing like, ‘ha, yeah right! You guys are joking.’”

Walton confirmed that the rooms were totally paid for, but a lot of the incidentals were the cast’s responsibility. All of this was amusing, and of course we’re excited to learn more about where the story is poised to actually go. We know that this series can be broad, satirical, and fascinating — let’s just hope that the show lives up to the hype when it’s back!

