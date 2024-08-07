The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: August 2024 update

We know that The White Lotus season 3 is going to be arriving next year on HBO — it is really just a matter of when at this point.

So are we getting closer to some sort of big premiere-date announcement? It feels that way, but it also does not mean that it has to be happening soon. The earliest season 3 could be coming is in January, but that is going to come down to when executive producer Mike White is able to edit together a lot of these episodes. It’s not something that is going to happen all that quickly! (For those who are not aware, filming wrapped up in Thailand earlier this month.)

At this point, we tend to think that the earliest The White Lotus season 3 will get a premiere date announcement is October, so we should be waiting for a little while longer to learn about it.

As for what the story is going to look like this season, we are preparing for something that is longer in terms of either length or episode count; meanwhile, the general theme of the season could be more about spirituality or Eastern religion. If you think back to the first season, a lot of it was a satire about wealth. Meanwhile, the second season was more of a discussion about sexuality. White first discussed the possibility of religion as a theme back at the end of season 2; it may have changed since then, but we do tend to think that he comes up with ideas for the show pretty far in advance. We are also aware that season 3 is probably not the final season of the series if he has his way — though we have to remember that HBO is going to have the final say in a lot of this stuff.

