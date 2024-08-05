The White Lotus season 3 video: See first footage from Thailand!

The premiere of The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO in 2025 — in order to better set the stage, why not see a new preview?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the Mike White-produced show included as a part of a new sizzle reel amplifying everything that is going to be coming up next. For those who have not heard, Thailand is going to be the central setting for the next chapter of the story, and we imagine that there will be action, adventure, humor, satire, and possibly even a bit of mystery. Just remember for a moment here that both of the past two seasons have revolved around a murder to a certain degree.

We’d love to say that this footage is stuffed full of surprises and copious plot teasers, but we don’t really get all of that here. Instead, we get a message of “what happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand.” Apparently, someone is more than fine to cop-opt Las Vegas! It is also a reminder that there is going to be some crazy stuff that happens!

With that being said, we do not get the sense that much of the new season is going to be about debauchery in the same variety as what we saw during season 2. Instead, there’s a chance that we will see the show go in a different thematic direction. It appears as though Eastern religion and spirituality will be larger themes of what lies ahead, at least based on what White said at the end of season 2. We know that each season is going to look and feel different from what came before.

If you are not excited already for what lies ahead, just know this: Walton Goggins is one of the many great people who is a part of the cast!

