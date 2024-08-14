America’s Got Talent: Richard Goodall sings ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’

Even before we caught a minute of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, it felt clear that Richard Goodall would close the show. Why wouldn’t he? We are talking here about someone who had one of the biggest performances of the entire season, so of course the producers were going to do something to promote him further.

Also, there’s no denying that at putting him at the end of the show, the producers are smartly forcing everyone to check the whole episode out from start to finish.

So what did Richard choose to do for his second performance? Think “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” by Michael Bolton. He sang another classic, but went away from Journey this time around. He still has that same soaring voice, and it is not hard to see what a lot of people like him. He’s a sensational talent and above all else, he is really relatable.

We know that there are a lot of people out there who will decry emotional / sentimental stories with this show and deem them cheap or unnecessary. However, they actually play a pretty vital role in a lot of aspects! Think about it this way: With any person you are a fan of, you want to be able to sit back and think that they are worth rooting for. It’s like wanting to cheer on an athlete you believe in, and that they are a good person even outside of your craft.

Now, there is still no denying that Richard is a favorite to move on to the next round — and then also probably the finale at the same time. This doesn’t mean that he is going to win, but we do think he’s one of those people who will be in contention until the bitter end.

