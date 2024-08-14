SWAT season 8: Will Chris, Street wedding happen?

Is there any chance at all that you’re going to see a Chris – Street wedding over the course of SWAT season 8? Obviously, fans want it! We certainly know that the writers are right there, too.

Now, will it actually happen? That is where things get tricky, and getting an answer to it is not altogether easy. There are a lot of things that come into play here given that this is a show with a massive 22-episode order and, beyond just that, neither Lina Esco nor Alex Russell are currently a part of the cast.

If there is one thing you should know right now, it is this — the creative team has no plan to marry off these characters off-screen. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dettman had the following to say:

[The two] are still together, doing their thing. We did that little nod that they’re engaged, always hoping that we would have the opportunity to [follow up with a wedding]. The door is open to all of the characters form the past [to return in some capacity], because I think the audience would love that and we would love that. The door is open for Luca or Street or Chris to somehow work back into some episodes. I would be thrilled about that.

Of course, we understand that one of the biggest roadblocks when it comes to bringing people back is cost — especially since shows get more and more expensive over time. With that being said, we do want to cross our fingers for this, especially since this is the sort of event that could actually bring some viewers back who are not actively watching anymore. Wouldn’t that be at least a smart thing to consider?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

