9-1-1 season 8 premiere: When will we learn more?

If you are excited to see the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere on ABC, let’s just start off here by saying this: We absolutely understand! The move to the new network turned out to be an overwhelming success. Not only that, but we know that the next season is set up to be great already. You’ve got Bobby trying to get his job back, Eddie to looking to find himself, and based on some early teases, some early crisis involving bees.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there a reasonable timeframe in which we should expect more news on the premiere? Let’s get more into that, shall we?

Well, the first thing to remember is that we’re about a month and a half away from the series coming back on Thursday, September 26. That means that ABC does not necessarily have to hurry to share a synopsis for the first episode. However, this is a series that they promoted hard over the course of season 7, and we tend to think they will do the same thing here.

With that in mind, it is our personal expectation that we’re going to get some insight either a little bit later this month — if not then, perhaps in early September. this will allow a few weeks to build up excitement about the premiere in particular.

In general, our sentiment here is that the first episode will touch on some things that we saw back at the end of season 7 — and from there, accelerate into the next big, shocking rescue. That is how past major premiere events have worked; why not go through that again? It is a way to really ease people into a new story and get people excited for at least the first major chunk of the story.

