The Bachelor season 29 premiere date hopes for Grant Ellis

Last night, the surprising news was announced early that Grant Ellis will be the star of The Bachelor season 29. With that in mind, let’s get into the following: Does this mean that the show will actually premiere earlier?

If you are asking this question at this point, let’s just say this — we more than understand. If ABC is changing the schedule for this reveal, could they be changing the schedule for the actual show? We understand the reason for the confusion, but let’s just say this — we’re not too worried about this at the moment.

After all, we do tend to think that there is a reason why Grant was announced in the way in which he was: A way to ensure that the casting process gets underway. One of the biggest criticisms that the producers got for Jenn Tran’s season is that it did not feel like the season was cast specifically for her. In particular there was frustration about there only being one Asian-American contestant of the entire group. Is this a way in which to ensure that doesn’t happen? Maybe.

Ultimately, our sentiment for now is that the upcoming season will premiere in January, much like so many other seasons were before. You can argue that the recent Bachelor in Paradise renewal implies that it could air at a surprisingly different time than usual, but we don’t think it will impact the flagship show by any means. This is one of the most important series ABC has; after all, why would they do anything to mess that up? The most important thing is that they have a good lead and from everything we can tell, it appears as though they have that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

