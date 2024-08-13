Fire Country season 3: After the Jered Padalecki news…

Yesterday, there was absolutely an enormous surprise that came out when it comes to Fire Country season 3 — Jared Padalecki is on board!

In what has to be one of the biggest casting coups on the CBS show to date, the Supernatural / Walker star is set to appear in at least three episodes as a firefighter named Camden from Southern California. We wonder if he is going to help Bode embrace a new part of his future after getting out of prison.

As exciting as all of this is, the biggest surprise to us still does have to remain the fact that the producers may be setting up another spin-off featuring the actor at some point down the road. This is not Sheriff Country, but something completely different — and it might still air on Paramount+ as opposed to CBS. These are the extremely early stages of things right now!

Because of everything that we’ve already spelled out here, our advice for anyone excited for this idea is honestly quite simple: Be patient. Really patient. You may get a few more hints before Padalecki’s arc begins, but our honest feeling is that CBS and Fire Country are going to let his episodes air before diving too deep into anything. They will need to see how viewers respond to the character, after all, and it is important to remember here that sometimes, the best-laid plans still do not work out.

If nothing else, we know that there is a foundation here for something great. Jared has shown to be an ideal leading man on multiple occasions; meanwhile, the flagship show is clearly one of the most important programs that CBS and Paramount have. If there is one thing that is very-much clear at this point, it is that this is a company that loves franchises and wants to embrace even more of them.

Related – Learn more about Fire Country now, including more details on Jared’s role

Do you want to see a full-fledged Fire Country spin-off with Jared Padalecki at the center?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







