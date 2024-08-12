Fire Country season 3: Jared Padalecki gets role, possible spin-off

Following the end of Walker, it did not take long at all for Jared Padalecki to find another potential long-term gig in the Fire Country world.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor (also famous for Supernatural) is going to be appearing in a three-episode arc as a man named Camden. He is described as “a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Thieriot) raw talent.”

Here is where things get more interesting. This aforementioned report notes that there is a possibility that this character has a spin-off developed for them in some way, whether it be for CBS or for Paramount+. It is a different project than Sheriff Country, which has already been greenlit in anticipation for a fall 2025 premiere. Given where Camden is from, we wonder if this is just going to be about firefighters in a different part of the state. Or, does he move up north to Edgewater / another nearby community?

These upcoming episodes do ensure that Jared stays pretty busy in the months to come. All signs indicate that he will also have some sort of role on The Boys season 5, which is also going to feature his former co-star in Jensen Ackles. Whether that is a huge arc or just a one or two-episode gig remains to be seen.

Remember for now that Fire Country season 3 is going to premiere on CBS this fall. We certainly imagine that it is going to set the stage for Sheriff Country in some way even beyond what we saw in “Alert the Sheriff,” the season 2 episode that gave us the introduction to Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox.

