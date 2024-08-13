Euphoria season 3 premiere date: How episode count factors in

As so many of you may be aware at this point, we are totally going to be in for a long wait between now and Euphoria season 3 actually premiering. We wish that there was a way to speed things up! Unfortunately, there is nothing altogether clear as to how to make that happen.

Here is what has been confirmed so far: The Zendaya drama is going to start filming early on in the new year, and a number of familiar faces are going to be back! The cast have noted that a time jump is coming, so the story for Rue and many other characters is almost certainly going to look and feel different from what we have seen so far.

There are a lot of components that will play into when Euphoria comes back but honestly, one of the biggest ones is going to be episode count. How many are you going to get moving forward?

If season 3 ends up being eight episodes, that means that production will take longer and at that point, it is honestly hard to see it coming back before 2026. However, a six-episode season could change the game slightly and if nothing else, there’s at least a chance that the show could be back before the end of next year … though it is still very-much far from a guarantee. How in the world could you say anything with the utmost certainty?

Personally, what matters more so than the premiere date is how much time is needed to tell the full story in a way that is not rushed. If it takes eight episodes and we have to wait longer, that’s great! Our concern is just that it will be shorter either for budgetary reasons or because the cast has so many other things to do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

