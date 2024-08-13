America’s Got Talent lineup: Richard Goodall, more in live show #1

The first America’s Got Talent live show is going to be here in around 24 hours — so, who is performing? Think Richard Goodall, for starters!

Over the weekend, we made it clear that the singing janitor is probably the favorite to win the whole show, at least on the basis of YouTube hits and also social-media attention. We do think that he will get a great spot to shine on the show tomorrow — heck, we wouldn’t be shocked if he even performs last! Remember that there is a Golden Buzzer that will be handed out at some point during the show, which means that there is a different level of stakes to the whole ordeal beyond just getting America’s vote.

Want to know more about the roster of performers over all? Take a look below, courtesy of Gold Derby:

Arshiya (age 13)

Contortionist from Kashmir, India

Ashes & Arrows (ages 29-32)

Band from Asheville, North Carolina

Attraction Juniors (ages 8-15)

Dance Group (with a twist) from Budapest, Hungary

Flewnt & Inkabee (ages 29 & 11)

Rap Duo from Perth, Australia

Hakuna Matata Acrobatic (ages 23-37)

Acrobatic Group (with a smart name) from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Hypers Kids Africa (ages 7-15)

Dance Group from Kampala, Uganda

Liv Warfield (age 44)

Singer from Peoria, Illinois

Los Osos High School (ages 15-18)

Dance Group from Los Osos, California

Phillip Lewis (age 27)

Baton Twirler from Statesboro, Georgia

Richard Goodall (age 55)

Singer (and like we said, current favorite) from Terre Haute, Indiana

Roni Sagi & Rhythm (age 30)

Dog Act from Tel Aviv, Israel

Beyond just Richard…

Ashes & Arrows were at least reasonably memorable from their audition, and Attraction Juniors is a spin-off of one of the most popular acts for the franchise all over the globe. Liv is a brilliant singer as well, and there is a history of dog acts doing really well on this show.

Clearly, there is a lot to look forward to in general moving forward — we just have to wait and see what happens.

