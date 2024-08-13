Industry season 3 spoilers: Are we building to epic finale?

Even though we are only a single episode into Industry season 3, why not look all the way to the finale? This is a show that is going to be delivering one big moment after another this season, and a lot of is due to the way the creative team approaches this story.

While there are some series out there that try to hold onto specific moments until a certain point down the road, that is not what you are getting here in the slightest. Instead, this is a series that is holding nothing back, and that is a great part of what makes it so fun.

Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, executive producer Mickey Down was asked if the show saved story ideas for later seasons or just unloaded all of their ideas into the current batch of episodes. Here is the response:

The latter, really. I would love to say that we held stuff back, but with the current landscape and also the way the show is, we’re never guaranteed another season. So we write everything, we use our best ideas, we burn through them. We want people to have satisfied conclusions to seasons, so we always try and write something that could be a series finale, but with the door open enough that it could come back. Without ruining it, you’ll see that there are fireworks at the end of the season.

Do we think that there is going to be a season 4? Absolutely. This is really the first time that the show has received prime real-estate from its network and by virtue of that alone, you can see how much they believe in it. The reviews are also as strong as they’ve ever been.

