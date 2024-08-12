Industry season 3 episode 2 trailer: Is Lumi overvalued?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Industry season 3 episode 2, there is one bit of advice we will gladly hand down: A storm is brewing. Or, as the trailer for the rest of the season suggested, it may be already here.

If you watched the premiere, then you know already that the green-tech company Lumi is going to be front and center for almost everything coming up — and of course, that makes all the sense in the world given that you brought Kit Harington on board as Henry Muck. He’s a force to be reckoned with this season, but there are also extensive questions around the company and its future.

Based on the trailer alone, there is one question that may actually stand out above the pack: Is Lumi actually overvalued? That feels like something that you do have to wonder, given that many of the characters are! One of the ideas that Industry may be playing around with this season especially is the notion that a lot of people are nowhere near as powerful as they may think that they are a lot of the time, especially with future-forward companies that are banking a lot based on potential.

The value of Lumi may end up causing problems for everyone and beyond that, so could relationships getting far more complicated than anyone anticipated. Through the first two seasons, one of the things that we learned about this world is that it is so much messier than anyone would have expected for a show about business. These are people who striving from more, both personally and professionally — and it also feels like they are almost always a second or two from falling apart altogether.

It also makes sense, for the record, that “Smoke and Mirrors” is the title for the next episode — after all, it is said in the opening seconds of the trailer!

