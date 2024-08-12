All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 7: Thanksgiving

Are you ready to see All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 7 arrive on The CW next week? We sure hope so, as there’s a lot of cool stuff to come!

So, what’s at the center of a lot of it? Think in terms of Thanksgiving, one that often leads to fun moments but also a surprising amount of craziness. After all, when you throw a lot of people together into one room for an extensive period of time, you have to be prepared for arguments! As a matter of fact, you can argue that it is more surprising when they don’t actually happen.

To get a few more details now on what you can expect here, go ahead and see the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

FRIENDSIVING – Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) urges Simone (Geffri Maya) to let Amara (Kelly Jenrette) know what is going on with her health as Amara surprises everyone and returns to Bringston for Thanksgiving. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) tries to bond with Noah (guest star Cameron Elie). Cam (Mitchell Edwards) wonders if Keisha (Netta Walker) and JR (Sylvester Powell) are spending too much time together. Camille Hyde also stars (#307). The episode was written by Alison McKenzie and directed by Eric Dean Seaton. Original airdate 8/19/2024.

One other important thing to note

Before this episode concludes, we are going to be at the halfway point of the final season. With that in mind, you have to hope that every story from here on out is going to work to service that larger goal to a certain degree.

Will there be closure? Well, if nothing else we tend to think the entire team was probably aware entering the episode that it could be the last one — let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they are able to make the most of it.

What do you most want to see moving into All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 7 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







