The Traitors season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into the month of August, it does make all the sense in the world to start wondering about The Traitors season 3 and a premiere date.

After all, consider this: It has been months at this point since the cast was announced, and you could argue that in theory, Peacock could choose to bring the series back sooner rather than later. Given just how successful this franchise has already proven to be, it feels like it could easily be somewhat more than a semi-annual event.

So is that actually going to happen? Well, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: For the time being, there is no evidence this is going to happen. Our feeling is that season 3 will premiere in January, just like we saw with season 2. By virtue of that, we may be waiting a while to also get a premiere date announcement.

As for why the streaming service may be waiting (especially with a fantastic cast that includes a lot of reality TV familiar faces like Britney Haynes and Boston Rob), a lot of it seems to be due to them not wanting to dilute the brand in any way. There is something in keeping people wanting more. Also, one of the great things about Peacock is that they also carry some international versions of the series. With that, it does feel like there are a lot of other shows that you can watch while you wait — though it does get a little frustrating that we see similar challenges across the board some time.

Obviously, the hype is going to be there from now until The Traitors premieres, and we’re in a weird spot with it. Obviously, it would be great to have a trailer; yet, we also don’t want anything major to be given away!

