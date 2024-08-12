SEAL Team season 7: Toni Trucks on Sonny, Davis’ future

We are a couple of episodes into SEAL Team season 7 and yet, there are still so many big questions that need to be answered. What’s a big one: That is rather simple: Whether or not we are going to be seeing Sonny and Davis end up together.

Do we want something to happen? there’s a part of us that really feels like this is a no-brainer. As a romantic, of course we are rooting for it. However, at the same time it has to make sense within the show’s world and there are a lot of obstacles still to overcome. From the very beginning, one of the great things about this show is that it is realistic. We certainly do not want to see anything change on that front in the near future.

In speaking on this subject further to Us Weekly, star Toni Trucks (who plays Davis) indicated that she was excited to see what the writers came up with in regards to the characters:

“I had my own feelings about what should happen with them. But I let the writers take the reins. They always had a vision for that romance. Even when they presented it to me, I was like, ‘This is going to be big.’ … I am so touched that it’s the No. 1 thing that people want to talk to me about when they stop me. And we’re really giving them something to root for. Fans won’t be disappointed [and] that push and pull is present in this season. It’s a little bit of a nail bite around how it turns out.”

While SEAL Team is obviously not a romance at its core, we are glad that there are so many different things that are going on here — it makes the world feel more full, and we welcome that for the rest of the season.

What do you most want to see from Sonny and Davis moving into the rest of SEAL Team season 7?

