Lioness season 2 premiere date: A complicated schedule?

As many of you may be aware at this point, the wait for Lioness season 2 to premiere on Paramount+ is a long one, and certainly frustrating. It’s also understandable, though, given that the strikes of 2023 likely delayed a lot of the process.

Now, we can pretty much assume that the Laysla De Oliveira – Zoe Saldana series is going to premiere at some point in 2026 … but when will it be? It does at least feel like there is room for at least a little more of debate there, and we are excited to get a little bit more into it here…

On paper, you can argue that January makes the most sense for Lioness, given that it is around then that the aforementioned streaming service will not have a Taylor Sheridan show on the air. Paramount already has Tulsa King in the fall and then also Land Man, a brand-new series, starting in November. They probably will not put more than one of these shows on the service at once, mostly because they have really no pressure to do that.

Meanwhile, we tend to think that Paramount+ is also thinking a lot about how to schedule all of their upcoming shows in general. Remember that they not only have Lioness to think about here, but then also a brand-new season of 1923 and then also The Madison, the upcoming spin-off to Yellowstone.

If there is no premiere for Lioness in January…

There is a chance that Paramount goes with 1923 first, and then Lioness in March before giving us The Madison in May or June. (The latter may be on the Paramount Network first.) What we can say in general is that things are going to be pretty complicated with these shows in 2025, but we do think that the company is going to do whatever they can to make all of these series a success.

