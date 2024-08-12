Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, delayed for golf?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS? Or, are we going to be stuck waiting longer than anyone wants because of golf coverage? This is the time of the year where everything can get a little bit confusing and unfortunately, that is very much the cast here.

So what can we say at present? Well, for starters, golf is going to push everything so much later than originally planned. At the time of this writing, it appears as though the reality competition show may not actually air until 10:00 p.m. Eastern or even later — a solid hour-plus from when it was first expected to premiere at 9:00. It is a good thing that this show has a dedicated audience, mostly because every single season it feels like it falls victim to more and more delays. This past episode was moved in some markets due to preseason football — and now, we have this. (The approximate start time is around 10:34-10:36.)

What may make this move especially annoying for some people is that this Big Brother 26 episode should actually be stuffed full of some pretty fun stuff. Not only are we going to have the Head of Household Competition, it’s the eliminator comp which means that some people are going to get their feelings hurt when they are chose to compete time and time again. Meanwhile, this is also when Quinn is going to activate his Deep Fake HoH power, which could have been really fun were it not for the fact that everyone already knows that he has it. Maybe there will still be some fun in seeing what everyone’s reactions to it are at the end of the day.

If there is anything we can say to tide you over to the episode, maybe check out the feeds if you have Paramount+? There’s been at least some activity on there, and for those of you who are not aware, we are producing multiple updates a day on the site throughout the season.

