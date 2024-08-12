Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, August 12, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, you are acutely aware there is a lot to be excited about! The crime drama is coming back for a season that promises to be bigger than what we had in season 21, and that likely means more opportunities to get to know all the characters better. We’re always down for that.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come to the bad news. There is no new episode of the series on tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until we get around to Monday, October 14. That premiere date has already been confirmed, and we see no evidence at the moment that anyone is thinking about changing it.

So, in the interim, we continue what has been an extremely long wait already to see the show return. We’re sure that there are a few small morsels that we can anticipate in the interim, whether it be filming details or potential announcements from CBS. At some point we expect a promo, though that probably will not be out until at least a point in September. Casting news may be more likely along the way, whether it be guest stars or recurring players. One thing that the network has still kept under wraps is whether or not Katrina Law is coming back as Jessica Knight.

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Arrow alum is gone for the first couple of episodes before eventually coming back. She’s been a great addition to the team, and we certainly think that there is a lot more story that can be told with her at the center. Plus, her relationship with Jimmy Palmer!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding NCIS right now, including a tease from Wilmer Valderrama

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 22 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







