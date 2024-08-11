Only Murders in the Building season 4: Where is the trailer?

With the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere coming in just over two weeks, this feels like the best time to talk trailers. Where in the world is it at the moment?

So far, Hulu has been incredibly tight-lipped about releasing footage for what lies ahead. So far, the biggest thing we’ve had was a video months ago showing off most of the guest cast. There is so much more for the streaming service to highlight, especially when it comes to answering one big question: Who killed Sazz Pataki, or at least who are some of the suspects? (Of course, we do not anticipate any actual answers until the season 4 finale.)

There was a part of us that hoped the streamer would opt to show something off during the D23 Expo this weekend but unfortunately, that did not happen — all they had instead was an exhibition where people could take some photos.

Of course, we do think something big is coming, and we’d also pay a lot of attention to the next few days. Hulu may be plotting an all-out blitz for this show right before the premiere, even if we also recognize fully that there is no real reason for them to worry about whether or not viewers are going to watch. This is one of the most-popular comedies on TV, and we also do take a lot of joy in how much Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all tend to take in making it. We’ve never gotten a sense that they are tired of playing these characters, and there is also no real indication that we are entering the final chapter.

Let’s hope for a great mystery — and also, that we laugh a lot along the way.

What do you most want to see within an Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer?

