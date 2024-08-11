The Acolyte season 2: Why no renewal at D23?

We are nearing the end of the D23 Expo as of this writing, so where is the news regarding The Acolyte season 2 over at Disney+?

Well, we should start off here by noting that there is absolutely an interest in getting more of the series, and the season 1 finale certainly did a lot to set the stage in a pretty exciting fashion. Just think about what we got in there! In the closing minutes we had Yoda show up, and beyond just that, there is also this incredible opportunity to explore more with Darth Plagueis. You can’t have that character show up in the closing minutes and just ignore them forever … right?

Well, here is why we didn’t get news on the show’s future at this point: It is just far too early in the process! While the creative team behind the scenes certainly wants more, Disney+ needs to see months of data before they make a decision one way or another. This is an expensive series, just as almost everything is within the larger Star Wars universe.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s also just go ahead and note here that the polarizing reaction to the finale and/or the review-bombing will not actually do much to alter whether or not the show comes back. The streamer likely knew that there would be controversy around the depiction of Jedi in advance, so this was not something that they concerned themselves over in the short-term. Instead, we tend to think they mostly just want to see audience retention week after week. Did the majority of The Acolyte’s viewers stick around from the premiere to the finale? Also, will another batch of episodes be worth the projected cost? There are the things that they really have to think about.

