The Acolyte season 2: EP on future of Qimir, Osha

Before we dive too far into any more discussion on The Acolyte season 2, it is important to issue a reminder that nothing has been decided yet. Of course, it does feel like a second season for the show would be really interesting, but we have to wait and see if that happens. Some of it will come down to viewership and unfortunately, Disney+ does not release that publicly.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it is clear that showrunner Leslye Headland wants there to be more. Not only that, but there were certainly a lot of loose ends that could be addressed, whether it be that cameo from Yoda or that scene with Osha and Qimir, where it feels like things could venture into a much more romantic direction down the road.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, Headland indicated that there was a thought behind having the aforementioned two characters kiss; yet, the decision was made not to have that happen as of yet. After all, we have only seen so much of them so far!

With that being said, the showrunner certainly indicated that there is room for a lot more when it comes to growth on these characters:

“The Sith code begins with ‘Peace is a lie, there is only passion.’ … It seems really obvious to me that this would be an element of their relationship, and to see the beginnings of something like that — whether it’s romantic or not, I don’t know, but you don’t want to be like, ‘Here’s the whole package. kids!’ You definitely want to show that this is a simmering thing as opposed to a full boil.”

The unfortunate thing here is that even if we do end up seeing more development on this relationship, we will be waiting a long time to see it. The earliest we imagine a possible season 2 premiering in 2026, and there could still be a state of flux with that as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Acolyte now, including what else could be coming

Do you think we are going to see The Acolyte season 2 happen?

Not only that, what do you think the story could end up being? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







