The Acolyte season 2: EP on Plagueis, Osha ending

Following the end of The Acolyte and its season 1 finale earlier this week, we know there is so much stuff to anticipate. After all, there was that Yoda cameo! For more diehard fans of the franchise, though, there may be equal amounts of excitement coming from that opportunity to see a small tease of Darth Plagueis. This is a character who eventually is intertwined with Palpatine’s origin story, and does play a powerful role in events that shape the original trilogy in some way.

Ultimately, it is hard to say how far ahead the show is going to look at this in regards to a potential season 2. After all, the focus right now is more on Osha and The Stranger a.k.a. Qimir; however, it does not exactly appear as though happy times are ahead for them.

Speaking to IndieWire, showrunner Leslye Headland opened up about this ending, and how there can be a rather chilling interpretation to what you end up seeing here:

“Even though [Osha and The Stranger] are standing there, sort of looking out at the sunset, ready to conquer the world, the tragedy is we know they don’t … We know there can only be two. We know Plagueis is there. We know that these two are doomed in some way. So to me it’s a bittersweet tragedy, this foreboding ending. But that’s because I know about the Sith lineage and all these other things, whereas I think a different subset of the audience can be like, ‘They’re married!’”

Ultimately, those who are worried about their future could just say that there is a certain amount of joy in enjoying the story in the present. After all, life is so much about embracing moments and for the first time, Osha may really feel in control of both her life and her destiny. These are powerful things.

Related – Learn more now about The Acolyte and the show’s season 2 future!

What do you most want to see moving into The Acolyte season 2 over at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







