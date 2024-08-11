Daredevil: Born Again premiere date: Why no D23 reveal?

This weekend at the D23 Expo, we had a chance to learn a lot of things about Daredevil: Born Again. So why was there no premiere date?

For those who are not aware, the current plan here seems to be bringing the Charlie Cox superhero show back at some point in March. Yet, Disney+ had an opportunity to narrow things down further at the event and they chose not to … but why?

Well, the simplest answer that we can give you right now is that for now, it is a little too early for anything to be decided on. If you are the streaming service and Marvel, the last thing that you probably want is to reveal something, only to then come back and reverse course on it later. They want to announce a premiere date once and then stick to it for the long haul — makes some sense, right?

Our feeling right now is come the holiday season, more of the proper promotion surrounding Daredevil: Born Again will begin in earnest, and we are really curious how they will sell it. We tend to think that the enormous box-office success of Daredevil & Wolverine should prove that there is a real appetite for R-rated / mature content out there in this space. Don’t back away from that out of fear, and remember what people loved about the Netflix show. Given the amount of behind-the-scenes tweaks that have happened already with Born Again, we do tend to think that they have thought of a lot of this already.

Given that Marvel needs some big-ticker properties to hit, odds are there is going to be a pretty substantial push around Born Again leading up to it premiering. We’re stoked already for what that will look like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Daredevil: Born Again right now, including a little more details about season 2!

When do you want to see Daredevil: Born Again actually premiere on Disney+?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







