Daredevil: Born Again season 2 filming will start soon

Finally, there is more clarity on what is happening when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 over at Disney+. What are we looking at here when it comes to the long-term future?

Well, if you recall back when the series was first ordered, the plan was for there to be eighteen episodes. However, everything became a bit more uncertain when there was a massive creative overhaul behind the scenes, and a number of actors from the original, Netflix version of the show were brought in.

Well, here is where we are happy to swoop in here and at least offer some measure of clarification. As revealed (per TVLine) at the D23 Expo last night, the second season of the show will begin filming soon. With each season being nine episodes, that gets you to that magic number of eighteen.

Now, the biggest question here is whether or not the series ends up living up to the Netflix show, or can really establish Marvel again as a place where quality, serious superhero stories can be tolled. While Deadpool & Wolverine did have a few poignant moments, the movie was intentionally meta and silly. This is a series that is decidedly different in tone, and it has been a while since we’ve seen a story that is this gritty work and deliver big numbers for them.

There is no premiere date at present for Daredevil: Born Again at Disney+, but all indications at present are that the series is going to be coming back moving into the new year. Meanwhile, we know that the show will be capturing at least a lot of elements of the Netflix series; it is not going to be a carbon copy by any means, but it is probably far more similar than it was looking to be once upon a time.

