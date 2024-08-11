SEAL Team season 7 episode 2: More on Jason’s struggles

After watching the first two episodes of SEAL Team season 7, it may be fair to make at least some assumptions when it comes to the character of Jason Hayes. This is clearly a guy who has gone through a lot over the years, and he is working to figure out how to come out on the other side okay. Also, he is actively working in order to determine whether or not that is even possible for a guy like him.

Through the first two episodes of season 7, you see him challenged with trying to figure out what a normal life looks like. He spends some time on the beach with his family, but then also struggles with Mandy as he worries about being sucked into a struggle as an operator. There is no easy way to balance things out.

In speaking on all of this further to Parade Magazine, David Boreanaz explains a lot of what you can expect to see now, and how his character’s trauma could still unravel him further:

Well, Jason’s character where, through the exercise in working on the TBI and understanding how he’s healing from that, it gets catapulted into the imbalance of him, again, thinking that where he is with his family is the right place to be. That starts to crumble around him. Then he starts to have second doubts about that. Then he starts to find himself in situations with his son that ultimately could become fatal. He feels, “I’m guilty for that, I’m putting myself on that, if I wasn’t here or if I was somewhere else I probably would have saved him.” That’s what we’re going to see with Jason, is we see those edges fall apart. The audience, we’ve got to earn that to see that and the character’s got to go through these little details in order to get there. So, it’s really self-examination of the trauma and how the ultimate trauma of it all could do him in.

David has noted through a multitude of different interviews that there is a good chance that his character could die and of course, we approach the rest of the season through that lens. Of course, at the same time there may still be a lot of twists and turns that he endures. Just be prepared for that — and of course, struggles with some other characters.

