Tracker season 2: Jensen Ackles’ filming and the future

Tracker season 2 is poised to premiere on CBS come October, and you will not have to wait too long to see Jensen Ackles back!

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the actor is going to reprise his role as Russell within the second episode of the new season. Based on how a lot of the first season concluded, there is a lot that will need to be addressed on a few different subjects. Russell may help Colter to potentially get some closure … but there’s also a chance here that some old wounds could end up being ripped apart even further. After all, there is a lot to remember here when it comes to their history!

Well, for those wanting some more behind-the-scenes details here, know that Jensen wrapped filming his latest Tracker appearance on July 31, and shared the following caption on Instagram at that time:

Love this beautiful city! Thanks [Justin Hartley] and all the folks at [Tracker]. It’s always a blast! Till next time. See you when I see you.

The “till next time” part does signal that he will likely be back at some point, and that does match with what we’ve heard in the past. The only real obstacle coming up here with Jensen’s future appearances is his own schedule, which is insanely busy with a lot of other gigs coming across the board. He has the upcoming Amazon action series Countdown and beyond just that, also some appearances on both The Boys season 5 and then the newly-announced prequel series Vought Rising, where he will play Soldier Boy. It was a risk to cast Ackles here given that he will not be available all the time for guest spots; luckily, it seems like there’s a commitment to get him whenever they can.

