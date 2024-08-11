1923 season 2 premiere date: Before or after Yellowstone spin-off?

As so many of you likely know at this point, 1923 season 2 is absolutely coming to Paramount+ in the future, and it is really a matter of when. Production is underway in Texas, and we like to think the cast and crew are at least an episode or two into production at this point.

What complicates the show’s eventual release date here is actually rather simple: What is actually happening at present when it comes to the newly-announced Yellowstone spin-off The Madison. Is that show going to be on at the same time as the prequel? Well, there is a lot to think about here when it comes to the schedule.

So how should we begin here? Well, if we are to look at a potential schedule here, it more or less goes as follows:

Yellowstone – The fifth and the final season of the show is resuming on November 10 and for us personally, we tend to think that it is going to run into the next year. Originally, there was only meant to be six more episodes, but there is a good chance that the order has changed and/or been expanded since then. At the very least, this is something that we are anticipating.

1923 – We tend to think that this series could be starting either in the winter or the spring. It will certainly be ready to go before The Madison, and the real question here is whether or not it premieres prior to the second season of Special Ops: Lioness, which is also in production.

The Madison – The spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer is slated to kick of filming later this month, with the hope being that it premieres in 2025. Our feeling is that while it could be ready to go in the spring, there is a chance Paramount Network saves it until the summer. Time will tell.

