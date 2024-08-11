True Detective season 5: When could we learn about the cast?

True Detective season 5 is absolutely on the way at HBO, but it is fair to not expect it for quite some time. Showrunner Issa Lopez is currently working on the story and from there, HBO and the whole team can start looking at casting the characters.

Given that each one of these seasons is considered to be its own separate thing, the odds of there being a lot of carryover from season 4 to season 5 is pretty darn low. We don’t anticipate any repeat characters, and the casting process for a show this important could take some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So when could we learn who is going to star in the next chapter of the series? While this is the sort of reveal that could come out at almost any point, our hope is that it is going to rise to the forefront in the first few months of 2025. It will almost certainly come out before the start of filming, largely due to the fact that it would otherwise be spoiled by people trying to follow the production.

While we are sure that there will be at least one reasonably big name in the season 5 cast, Night Country proved that you can surround that person with either character actors or rising stars. After all, Jodie Foster was the only A-lister who was a part of that season, but then you paired her with someone in Kali Reis who was perfect as Navarro, and someone who could easily do a lot of great stuff down the line.

Personally, we just hope that season 5 is shooting by the summer or fall of 2025. If that happens, there’s a chance that you will be able to dive into the story once more in the first half of 2026.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective right now, including more premiere date talk

Are there any specific actors you want to see be a part of True Detective season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







