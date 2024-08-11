What If…? season 3 spoilers: Moon Knight will appear!

We spent this weekend hoping for some sort of big Moon Knight season 2 announcement at the D23 Expo, and we were disappointed as a result.

However, is there still some good news to share? It looks that way! After all, on Saturday it was revealed that Captain America, Moon Knight, and Monica Rambeau are going to be among the characters appearing in at least one What If…? season 3 episode. Not only that, but Oscar Isaac will be returning to voice the character! This is something to celebrate, mostly since it serves as a reminder that Marvel has not forgotten about the character.

Of course, nothing here should be thought of as some explicit sign that we are going to be seeing Moon Knight season 2 actually happen; this could just be a one-off appearance, or at least a sign that the character could be roped into a version of the Avengers down the line.

If there is no season 2 coming, it is a real shame given that Isaac had a chance to play a totally new personality at the end of the season 1 finale — it clearly felt like the foundation was laid for more there, especially since this is one of the most fascinating and complex characters that Marvel has. They’ve never really had a chance to do anything similar to him before, and we’re not sure that they will again.

If you did not know…

The third season of What If…? is going to be the final one, and of course Jeffrey Wright will be back to voice the Watcher. We saw the character take on a slightly more involved role in proceedings during the second season, and we’re not sure that we see that changing moving forward. As a matter of fact, we tend to think that the character is going to be more involved than ever.

What are you the most excited to see moving into What If…? season 3, especially with Moon Knight on board?

