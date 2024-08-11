Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 8/11?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? there have been interesting headlines as of late about the show, but is that translating to it actually being back on the air?

Well, let’s not beat around the bush here, as it is better to get the bad news out of the way: The Western drama is still off the air. The hope here is that you’re going to have a chance to see it moving into November 10 — that’s what they’ve already announced! All signs suggest that the Taylor Sheridan series will be ready to go at that point, especially since so much of it has already been filmed.

As a matter of fact, it actually does feel like a lot of Yellowstone-related attention right now is shifting over to The Madison, the already-announced spin-off that will feature at the center of it Michelle Pfeiffer. There are some other big-name actors who have been rumored for the project, but nothing has been confirmed with some of them as of yet. Let’s just hope that this changes in the near future.

The Madison is currently slated to begin filming later this month, and it does appear like the plan for it is for it to premiere moving into the new year. The same goes for the next season of the prequel series 1923. There is also at least one more prequel in development, so do not think about season 5 as the end of the Dutton story. The only thing that we can say at this point is that it may be the end of the John Dutton story, as Kevin Costner has already said that he will not be returning for the remaining episodes.

