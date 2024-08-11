Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 8/11/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, it makes a ton of sense to want more on the series and soon.

So are we about to get it? Well, this is where we do have to swing in here to share some of the good news. Even though House of the Dragon is done for the season, that does not mean that the late-night show is! There are still a number of episodes to come between now and the finale in November, and that includes what you are going to see tonight! The series is going to air at 11:10 p.m. Eastern. Sure, there is a little bit later than the standard timeslot, but it’s a little bit earlier than what we had following the fantasy epic last week.

As for what we are going to see over the course of the episode, we do not think that we’re going to be seeing another politics-laden main segment like we saw with the piece on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. last week. Can they surprise us? Easily, but we know that this is a show that does dabble in the unexpected. This could be a segment that actually has nothing to do with the Presidential Election at all.

One thing that would not surprise us is if John does spend at least a few minutes talking about the Olympics and some of the various triumphs / controversies that have taken place in Paris. Yet, how much do you really want to focus on if you are Oliver here? He has spoken about the IOC before, and this may be one of those situations where he can focus on it for a few minutes, but not necessarily the 20 or so that constitute the major part of an episode.

Luckily, we are at least going to get our answer on all of this in just a matter of hours!

