Industry season 3 premiere spoilers: What can you expect?

Tomorrow night, HBO is going to bring your way the Industry season 3 premiere, and it is certainly an event that has been a long time coming.

Is this one of the network’s most underrated shows? We know that there are a lot of people who feel that way, just as they also feel that the series’ move to Sunday nights is going to bring it to another level of commercial success. The same goes for adding Kit Harington as a critical part of the story. It is going to be hard to speak on whether or not these moves help the show in the ratings, but the creative team is certainly determined to give you more of what you love. That includes some business-oriented drama, but also a handful of different twists and turns that impact the show’s core relationships.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Industry season 3 premiere synopsis below:

As Pierpoint preps for an IPO, Yasmin tries to defy assumptions, Robert mismanages Lumi’s CEO, and Harper plots to get back in the game.

The title for the premiere if “Il Mattino ha L’Oro Bocca,” so we’ll see how that plays into the story. We consider a lot of the premiere to be table-setting here, as we’re going to get a ton of updates on a lot of these characters and beyond just that, better understand where things could be going for them the rest of the year. Don’t be surprised if there is at least one unexpected play in here that changes the paradigm. It would be easy to say that this season is different because Harington is here, but that is only one part of the equation. There are some other big jaw-droppers ahead.

Related – See more of what Harington had to say about Industry season 3 and the story ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Industry season 3 premiere right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







