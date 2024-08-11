Is House of the Dragon new tonight on HBO, August 11, 2024?

Is House of the Dragon new tonight over on HBO? Given that the way last week’s episode concluded, it makes sense to want more — and soon!

As for whether or not we are going to get more, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit frustrating: There is no new episode tonight. Even though season 1 had ten episodes, the second season only had eight and moving forward, this will most likely be the form. There is no installment tonight, and we are going to be stuck waiting until season 3 to see the next major battle of the Dance of Dragons. The reason why we’re seeing an episode reduction now is a little complicated — it could be budgetary, or it may be somewhat better for the creative long-term (though it does not feel like it now).

The wait for a third season now is going to be long, and there is no way of beating around the bush in regards to that. If we are lucky, the hope is that new episodes are going to surface at some point in the spring or summer of 2026. Why that long? Well, with the number of dragons on a show like this and the high number of visual effects, it just takes a long time to put together. It is bigger in scale in that way than even the majority of Game of Thrones seasons.

If there is a way to tide you over more…

Well, remember that there is another prequel coming in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This series is poised to be set after the events of House of the Dragon, and you are going to see its six-episode season kick off at some point next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

