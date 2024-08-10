Grey’s Anatomy season 21: How will cliffhanger be resolved?

Entering the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere on ABC, we recognize that the producers have their work cut out for them. This also exactly what they wanted, all things considered. They are the ones who put a lot of the characters in extremely difficult situations and now, they have made it where multiple main characters no longer have jobs.

So, is there a way that some of them will be able to find their way back to work? It feels possible, but we honestly hope that it does not come too easy. You have to find a way to create a sense of tension here, right?

Speaking (per Deadline) at the D23 Expo, here is at least some of what showrunner Meg Marinis had to say about where the new season is picking up when it premieres in the fall:

“My favorite thing to do is to tie up our characters in the messiest knot possible in a finale, which I feel like we did pretty successfully … We have doctors who do not have jobs, and we pick up pretty close to where we ended after the finale, and we’re gonna see how and if those doctors get their jobs back.”

The tone of this quote is enough to make us think that the producers are eventually going to work to get some of these characters employed again, but how will it work out? Well, for the time being, that is where the mystery lies. Our hope is that there are going to be a few surprises mixed in here!

For those who are unaware…

The good news is that we are going to be seeing Ellen Pompeo back as Meredith Grey in a significant number of episodes — it won’t be all of them, but you don’t have to worry about her being absent from the story.

